Social Media Marketing for Brick & Mortar [Infographic]
This infographic below takes a focused look at social media and its relevance to brick and mortar retail. It explains exactly the potential that social media can bring to a business; it details the importance of the likes of Google My Business as a platform for your store; it pinpoints the major elements of all the social platforms and why they may be relevant to your store plus lots more, check it out below.
