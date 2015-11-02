26
Vote
1 Comment

Social Media Marketing for Brick & Mortar [Infographic]

Social Media Marketing for Brick & Mortar [Infographic] Avatar Posted by smpayton under Social Media
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on December 23, 2017 6:13 pm
This infographic below takes a focused look at social media and its relevance to brick and mortar retail. It explains exactly the potential that social media can bring to a business; it details the importance of the likes of Google My Business as a platform for your store; it pinpoints the major elements of all the social platforms and why they may be relevant to your store plus lots more, check it out below.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

A brick and mortar business has the advantage of having a physical location. It could act as your satellite for your digital presence and vice versa.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dave Brock: Small is the New Big

The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop