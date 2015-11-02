17
Vote
3 Comment
I want to address one of the biggest misconceptions about social media management – and that’s the assumption that what we do is post content. Yes, content development is a large part of management and it must be done well, but it’s only one piece of the puzzle. To ensure clients achieve results, here are the top six roles of an effective social media management company.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
51 minutes ago

Rachel: Yes, it is challenge! ;) Do you know about examples (cases, white papers, blog posts, articles) on social media activities for business to business? It is pretty hard to find cases outside the North American market, I think.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 6 minutes ago

Rachel: Social media activities should be integrated in whole organization as a line of argument ("red thread" in Swedish).

Your post gave me inspiration for an upcoming talk (on social media activities for B2B), I will deliver at an ERP conference.
- 1 +



Written by centralpawebster
54 minutes ago

Glad to hear this, Martin. As a social media manager, it’s easier said than done. To get our clients to ‘act’ – it’s an ongoing challenge. But, YES, integration is key. Good luck on your talk.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Reginald Chan @ReginaldChanNet Teaches Online Business Basics

Whether you plan to start a new online business or are launching a blog as part of your company's online outreach, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop