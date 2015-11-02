Social Media Management: More Than Content PostingPosted by centralpawebster under Social Media
I want to address one of the biggest misconceptions about social media management – and that’s the assumption that what we do is post content. Yes, content development is a large part of management and it must be done well, but it’s only one piece of the puzzle. To ensure clients achieve results, here are the top six roles of an effective social media management company.
