Social Media Image Dimension Guide for 2017 - infographic
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on June 10, 2017 3:30 pm
Whether you are an experienced social media expert or a novice this handy reference guide lists the dimensions for the images which the major social networks want you to use, as well as a few handy tips for selecting the perfect image for your profiles.
