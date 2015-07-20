We have all wanted more social media followers since the early 2000’s when social media began to take off. We read how this person or that person had thousands or millions of followers. Wow, that set the bar right up there in social media!



Many people were getting paid to post or tweet this or that. Others found new jobs because of their follower count and so called influence. According to the Money Pantry “People with a lot of twitter followers (sometimes called Twitlebrities) are regularly getting paid to tweet about certain companies or products.”





