Social Media Followers a Necessary Evil or a Must Today?Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on February 2, 2018 9:14 pm
We have all wanted more social media followers since the early 2000’s when social media began to take off. We read how this person or that person had thousands or millions of followers. Wow, that set the bar right up there in social media!
Many people were getting paid to post or tweet this or that. Others found new jobs because of their follower count and so called influence. According to the Money Pantry “People with a lot of twitter followers (sometimes called Twitlebrities) are regularly getting paid to tweet about certain companies or products.”
Many people were getting paid to post or tweet this or that. Others found new jobs because of their follower count and so called influence. According to the Money Pantry “People with a lot of twitter followers (sometimes called Twitlebrities) are regularly getting paid to tweet about certain companies or products.”
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Sets Small Business Example
When John Paul Aguiar launched his blog two and a half years ago, it was with a much loftier goal than simply finding a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
13 hours ago