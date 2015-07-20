16
Vote
0 Comment

Social Media Calendar 2018 Planning – It’s Time To Start!

Social Media Calendar 2018 Planning – It’s Time To Start! Avatar Posted by divahound under Social Media
From https://divahound.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on November 17, 2017 11:36 pm
Sure, there is plenty of 2017 left. But there’s never been a more perfect time to get a kick start on next year’s social media calendar. By having a plan set in place well before the new year, there’s no mad scramble to get something less than spectacular in place, and you’ll be better prepared to reach your goals. Here is our top-down approach to creating a calendar that will help your small business achieve your marketing goals and have a productive year.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Zubin Kutar @WebTrafficROI Builds a Better Blog

What would you do if you were told from the beginning you might never amount to anything? If the people charged to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop