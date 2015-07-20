Social media automation: Oxymoron or godsend?Posted by zolachupik under Social Media
From http://marketingland.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on July 8, 2017 3:27 pm
As social media feeds fill with thousands of updates every hour, users have put a premium on original content that is timely and relevant to their interests. Brands looking to engage with consumers on social face getting lost in the noise, or even worse, eliminated altogether by ever-changing user preferences and platform features.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker
Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
5 hours ago