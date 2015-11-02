Should the boss be on social media? - Better PlacedPosted by ArthurForever under Social Media
From http://www.betterplaced.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on June 7, 2017 12:56 pm
It could be said that there’s something of a clear divide when it comes to CEOs: those that started managing before the advent of social media, and those who have never managed without it.
The difference is quite an important one when it comes to social media attitudes of those leading companies. For those which social media is almost innate, it seems natural that you share thoughts regarding the company on the likes of Twitter. But for the more traditional CEOs who have been in the game for many years, the advantages of doing this may be lost.
So here are some reasons why the boss should be on social media; be they a young MD of a tech startup or an experienced CEO at a large corporation.
The difference is quite an important one when it comes to social media attitudes of those leading companies. For those which social media is almost innate, it seems natural that you share thoughts regarding the company on the likes of Twitter. But for the more traditional CEOs who have been in the game for many years, the advantages of doing this may be lost.
So here are some reasons why the boss should be on social media; be they a young MD of a tech startup or an experienced CEO at a large corporation.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matthew Needham @bigredtomato Has Business in His Blood
You could say that Matthew Needham grew up in business. His first experience in the business world came at age 6 when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
3 hours ago