Sharing Who You Are Is Part of The Process

I’m a big believer in showcasing the human element, but for many, it’s challenging to talk about themselves. They aren’t sure what to share without oversharing. If I can offer any advice, it’s don’t overthink it. Keep it simple, but truthful.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 15 minutes ago

Rachel: :)

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by lyceum
2 hours 4 minutes ago

Rachel: Thanks for sharing your personal story! More power to you! :)
Written by centralpawebster
1 hour 44 minutes ago

Thank you!
