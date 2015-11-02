I’m a big believer in showcasing the human element, but for many, it’s challenging to talk about themselves. They aren’t sure what to share without oversharing. If I can offer any advice, it’s don’t overthink it. Keep it simple, but truthful.
Sharing Who You Are Is Part of The ProcessPosted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From http://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on March 8, 2017 12:18 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kelly McCausey @kellymccausey Shows Solo Smarts
Kelly McCausey is used to functioning as the small business equivalent of a one woman show. Her Website SoloSmarts.com … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
1 hour 15 minutes ago
Best Premises,
Martin
2 hours 4 minutes ago
1 hour 44 minutes ago