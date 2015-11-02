Setting Up a Social Media Calendar for Your Small BusinessPosted by stillwagon428 under Social Media
Social media marketing is powerful, but can become a time sink if you let it. And face it, none of us have unlimited resources -- we have to use the time and staff we have wisely. Setting up a social media calendar helps organize your business’s efforts and make the most of your limited resources.
