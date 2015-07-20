Reactive Video Production vs. Proactive Video StrategyPosted by 21Handshake under Social Media
From http://blog.21handshake.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on August 27, 2017 4:04 pm
We have noted before that today's small and mid-sized companies tend to have a reactive problem: When they post on social media, there tends to be only a little bit of proactive content (original posts and pictures, etc.) and a whole lot of reactive content – content made in response to questions, or new trends that need to be addressed, and so on.
Today we want to look at social media videos in particular, why they shouldn't be reactive, and how to make videos more proactive with a little strategy work.
Today we want to look at social media videos in particular, why they shouldn't be reactive, and how to make videos more proactive with a little strategy work.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Abasov @Mike_Abasov Serves Business With a Smile
The smile on Mike Abasov's face reflects the joy he feels every time he helps entrepreneurs reach their … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments