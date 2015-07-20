17
Reactive Video Production vs. Proactive Video Strategy

We have noted before that today's small and mid-sized companies tend to have a reactive problem: When they post on social media, there tends to be only a little bit of proactive content (original posts and pictures, etc.) and a whole lot of reactive content – content made in response to questions, or new trends that need to be addressed, and so on.

Today we want to look at social media videos in particular, why they shouldn't be reactive, and how to make videos more proactive with a little strategy work.




