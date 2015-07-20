17
Vote
0 Comment
Though online tools have made communicating with customers easier, sometimes a quick phone call is still necessary. That’s where a new service from GoDaddy aims to help businesses.
In addition to GoDaddy’s new SmartLine, Amazon also announced a new series of workshops this week aimed at helping small tech entrepreneurs how to build skills for Amazon Alexa. Read about these updates and more in this week’s Small Business Trends news and information roundup.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Alastair Kay @WatchGreenBiz Helps Businesses Grow Greener

Long-time BizSugar member Alastair Kay has had a varied career, with years experience in Internet marketing beginning … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop