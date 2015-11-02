PODCAST: How to use social media for employer brandingPosted by Workopolis under Social Media
There are 2.3 billion people on social media today, making it fertile ground for employer branding. Not on social media? Not to worry. We spoke to Madisyn McKee, Workopolis' social media manager, to get some tips to help you get stated.
