Pinterest Upgrades Promoted Video With Autoplay

Pinterest Upgrades Promoted Video With Autoplay
From https://smallbiztrends.com
Made Hot by: logistico on June 5, 2017 5:34 am
After introducing Promoted Video ad units last August, Pinterest is adding autoplay on those ads. This new format of video plays as soon as you scroll across your feeds. They also autoplay in the platform’s search results.




