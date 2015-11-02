Pinterest Upgrades Promoted Video With AutoplayPosted by stillwagon428 under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on June 5, 2017 5:34 am
After introducing Promoted Video ad units last August, Pinterest is adding autoplay on those ads. This new format of video plays as soon as you scroll across your feeds. They also autoplay in the platform’s search results.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matthew Needham @bigredtomato Has Business in His Blood
You could say that Matthew Needham grew up in business. His first experience in the business world came at age 6 when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments