Now What? CEO Asks Users How to Improve Twitter

Has the future of Twitter come down to this — asking users for ideas on how to grow? It seems so. On Thursday, Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey took to the site soliciting ideas for Twitter’s future.




Written by lyceum
55 minutes ago

I think Twitter should remove the Twitter follow limit for us serious users! ;) I have been struggling with this rule for a long time.

I like the #GoLive feature and that you could see real time NFL games on Twitter.
