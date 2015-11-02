17
Vote
1 Comment
Pinterest Visual Discovery Tool allows you to take online window shopping to a whole new level for businesses using Social Media to sell products/services.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 17 minutes ago

I have to check out this new feature on Pinterest.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Rahul Varshneya @rahulvarshneya Helps You Get Started

If you want to know what not to do when starting a business, Rahul Varshneya is your go to guy. Of course, he can also … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop