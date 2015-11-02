Move from Movable Type to WordPress Gutenberg?Posted by lyceum under Social Media
It is fascinating to see how different blogging platforms have developed during the years. I started out blogging in 2002, using Blogger. The term, blogger, was coined by Ev Williams. 15 years ago, Blogger got acquired by Google. Move back to the future, and we could see battle of the movable types in digital form (i.e., Content Management System). I will probably cover Gutenberg editor and Google’s new app, Bulletin, in my newsletter, Lyceum Bulletin.
I have plenty of things to add to this site, as you could see in my notes below…
