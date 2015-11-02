17
Vote
3 Comment

Meeting Customer Expectations Through Social Media

Meeting Customer Expectations Through Social Media Avatar Posted by davidlowbridge under Social Media
From http://twofeetmarketing.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on December 22, 2016 7:54 pm
Are you using social media just for marketing and sales? Why not consider using it for customer service too. We give the reasons why this is important in this quick post.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

David: Yes, it is. That is why they need to talk with social media evangelists... ;)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

David: So, social media activities could be used for sales, customer service and communication with potential new customers? ;)
- 0 +



Written by davidlowbridge
4 hours ago

It is a shame so many businesses, don't realise this.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Joanie Mann @JoanieMann Makes Sense of Business Technology

Many business owners find the changes in technology confusing. Cloud hosting, web-based accounting, online business … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop