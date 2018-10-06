This is a guest post from Disha Dinesh

Social media marketers are often confused about what the term “Engagement rate” means. Engagement rate refers to the number of people engaging with your content on social media measured against the number of people who could be engaging with your content.



Here’s the irony; engagement rates on different social networks may vary. For example, your Facebook and LinkedIn engagement rates may be polar opposites, but your engagement rate on social media on the whole may be low.

