17
Vote
3 Comment

Low Engagement Rate on Social Media? Here's Why

Low Engagement Rate on Social Media? Here\'s Why - https://basicblogtips.com Avatar Posted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://basicblogtips.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on October 6, 2018 1:04 pm
This is a guest post from Disha Dinesh
Social media marketers are often confused about what the term “Engagement rate” means. Engagement rate refers to the number of people engaging with your content on social media measured against the number of people who could be engaging with your content.

Here’s the irony; engagement rates on different social networks may vary. For example, your Facebook and LinkedIn engagement rates may be polar opposites, but your engagement rate on social media on the whole may be low.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Ileane
29 minutes ago

I think you will enjoy them! My favorite tool mentioned in the post is Buzzsumo. I use that one daily.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
11 minutes ago

Ileane: Buzzomo I know about, but I haven't used it yet. Thanks again for the tips! Talk soon again! ;)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 hour 8 minutes ago

Ileane: Thanks for informing us about these resources and tools for increasing the engagement rate with your social media activities. I will check out DrumUp, RelayThat, Rocketium, and Survey Anyplace.
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Daniel Kehrer @140Main Leads the Way for SMBs

Daniel Kehrer has spent his career as a thought leader and in the trenches as an expert in small business and digital … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop