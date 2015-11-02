LinkedIn is mostly recognized as a medium friendly to those who have a mindful brand personality; which in no way is a restriction for brands with a playful personality. In fact, playful brands can capture more eyeballs as they have a larger scope for innovation. Nonetheless, marketers need to keep in mind that LinkedIn is going to remain a professional network and some prudence is required to maintain its integrity. In the following article we will discuss best practices to be a LinkedIn marketing Pro.

