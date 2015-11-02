16
Vote
1 Comment
LinkedIn is mostly recognized as a medium friendly to those who have a mindful brand personality; which in no way is a restriction for brands with a playful personality. In fact, playful brands can capture more eyeballs as they have a larger scope for innovation. Nonetheless, marketers need to keep in mind that LinkedIn is going to remain a professional network and some prudence is required to maintain its integrity. In the following article we will discuss best practices to be a LinkedIn marketing Pro.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 19 minutes ago

I will checking the pulse on LinkedIn's Pulse during this new year. What is your take on this place for content creation?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dan Woods @Mentorship4U Builds Community for Professionals

Imagine a network of business professionals sharing valuable information for every step in the career … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop