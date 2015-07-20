Kate Dmitrieva from Benu Pen [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
The anticipated first international edition of Penna möter papper (Pen meets paper). After a short introduction we start our interview with Kate from Benu Pen. We talk about inspiration for design, production process, lead-time, sales number and her personal choice in ink and fountain pens.
