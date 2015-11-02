26
Is Live Stream Multicasting Really Worth Your Time?

Is Live Stream Multicasting Really Worth Your Time? Posted by Ileane
From http://ileanesmith.com
Made Hot by: JoshRed on September 5, 2017
With all the major social media platforms adopting live streaming, marketers are faced with the question. Which one should they use? Many times they will opt to stream to more than one at a time at the risk of fragmenting their audience. Is this something you are doing? How does this impact the experience your audience is having? Find out in this episode of Ms. Ileane Speaks.




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 52 minutes ago

Ileane: It is hard to do several things at the same time, i.e. multi-tasking! ;)
