We've talked about Instagram Stories before, and how they allow you to post 24-hour long collections of photos and videos for "in the moment" descriptions and communication. You know, basically like Snapchat – in fact, so much like Snapchat that many people wondered just what Instagram was trying to do by copying such a popular social app so exactly.

Well, it looks like Instagram knew exactly what it was doing. Stories hasn't even been in play for a year yet, and it already has more than 200 million users a day, which dominates Snapchat's latest report of around 158 million active users each day. In other words, not only did Stories beat out Snapchat at its own game, it did it in record time with just a single new feature.





I created a Snapchat account, but I think I will stick Instagram for future stories...
