Instagram is expanding Shopping in Stories globally and launching a Shopping channel in its Explore tab. Since it began testing the Shopping Bag icon in Stories this past June with a limited number of e-commerce brands, the company reports more than 90 million accounts per month have tapped on the shopping bag tag used in posts.



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Great news! I look forward to test out this new feature in the near future. It will be interesting to search for brands in the explore section of Instagram.
