Instagram rolls out Shopping in Stories globally, launches Shopping channel in ExplorePosted by StellaShveyqgd under Social Media
From https://marketingland.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on September 20, 2018 9:21 am
Instagram is expanding Shopping in Stories globally and launching a Shopping channel in its Explore tab. Since it began testing the Shopping Bag icon in Stories this past June with a limited number of e-commerce brands, the company reports more than 90 million accounts per month have tapped on the shopping bag tag used in posts.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Allton @mike_allton Wears Many Hats in Business
It's often said that small business people wear a lot of hats. To BizSugar members, the hat most associated with small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
4 hours ago