We already discussed the phenomenon of Instagram pods, or groups of people who upvote each other's Instagram posts to help gain higher visibility. That was good timing too, because this issue of pods and trying to use the Instagram algorithm for your benefit just got a lot more serious thanks to new reports from Instagram travel legend Sara Melotti. Melotti has gone on the record to show just how nasty gaming the system can get, and it's raising a lot of questions about Instagram and how it should be used.




Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 10 minutes ago

Thanks for pointing out these types of social media parasites.
