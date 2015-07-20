Instagram Mafia and the Explorer Section: Is This the Future of Instagram Success?Posted by 21Handshake under Social Media
From http://blog.21handshake.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on June 25, 2017 9:20 am
We already discussed the phenomenon of Instagram pods, or groups of people who upvote each other's Instagram posts to help gain higher visibility. That was good timing too, because this issue of pods and trying to use the Instagram algorithm for your benefit just got a lot more serious thanks to new reports from Instagram travel legend Sara Melotti. Melotti has gone on the record to show just how nasty gaming the system can get, and it's raising a lot of questions about Instagram and how it should be used.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!
We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 10 minutes ago