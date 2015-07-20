Instagram: Business Profiles Look Like Facebook PagesPosted by warrenknightuk under Social Media
From http://www.thinkdigitalfirst.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on February 2, 2017 10:35 am
Instagram and their new business profile algorithm has launched. You can now increase social media engagement using their new insights and promote features.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ross Kimbarovsky @rosskimbarovsky Dressses Down for Small Business Dreams
Ross Kimbarovsky could tell you about his passion for entrepreneurship. He could (and does) talk often about the drive … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
10 hours ago