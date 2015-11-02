19
Vote
1 Comment
Does Instagram confuse you? It did me for a long time and what kind of site doesn’t let you link out in posts?

Well, Instagram is that kind of site.

In this article, we run through some very simple Instagram basics that will help you come to a better understanding of the mechanics of Instagram.

If you cover all the points in this article you be moving in the right direction to grow your Instagram following and build your engagement.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 51 minutes ago

Lisa: I have to remember to change the URL link in my bio profile now and then. How many followers do you need to have in order to have clickable links in photos?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Join Our Google Hangout Explaining Brother CreativeCenter Thursday Feb. 21

Imagine being able to click onto a Website to design business cards, flyers, and other marketing materials for your … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop