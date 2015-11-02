16
Vote
0 Comment

Independence Day [podcast]

Independence Day [podcast] Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From http://egonetcast.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on July 13, 2017 5:43 pm
This solo episode was recorded on Fourth of July (American west coast time - Pacific Daylight Time). I recorded the show with IK Multimedia's iRig Mic Lav (mobile lavalier microphone) and Boss Jock Studio app, on my smartphone (iPhone 6S Plus). Post-production was done through Auphonic.

Show notes:

00 Libsyn's post on Google+
01 I Have a Message
01 EGO Interview with Colin Gray
02 How YOU Can Be The Trusted Resource Your Listeners Are Looking For [Ep #71] - Podcastification
02 EGO NetCast Support page
02 Lyceum (Martin Lindeskog) on Voxer
03 Lyceum on Instagram
03 Lyceum on Twitter
03 Lyceum on Periscope
03 John Cox Art
04 Betsy Ross flag
04 Ego wearing a tennis (polo) shirt with a Betsy Ross flag.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ashley Neal Creates Resources for Success @smallbizatlanta

Ashley Neal believes if you help others get what they want, you'll have what you want. "I really enjoy being a small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop