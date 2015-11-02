18
There are a whole lot of "hacks" for Facebook business pages out there, and most of them are crap. General advice like "use good photos" isn't a hack, it's just general advice. So we're taking a stand for the high-quality hacks that are actually out there: It's time that people get some real tricks to use when updating their Facebook strategy, and we've got a few Facebook marketing hacks about just what you can try to improve your engagement numbers.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I wonder if I should create a Facebook fan page or a group, or both, for my future personal tea brand and forthcoming first book on tea (for the backers of the crowdfunding campaign for the illustrations of the book)?
