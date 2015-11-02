#ThisIsMyMessage is the hashtag for the podcast documentary, The Messengers. My podcast, EGO NetCast, will be mentioned in the credits of the film, as I have been one of the backers of the crowdfunding campaign for the making of this movie. I recently purchased The Messengers black t-shirt via TeeChip.



I am thinking of using this service for the crowdfunding campaign for my first forthcoming book on (black) tea (#teaFTWbook). I have registered an account on Red Bubble, after reading a post on Small Business Trends. I have added John Cox's caricature of Ralph Waldo Emerson and his tea quote:





