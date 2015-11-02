28
Vote
1 Comment
Do you want to drive more Facebook traffic to your blog?

Wondering how to optimize your shares of your blog content for visibility and reach?

In this article, you’ll discover a five-step plan for promoting blog posts on Facebook.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by mwoodruf99
3 hours ago

Helpful "how-to" on using FB for clicks. I haven't had much luck with an actual ROI for FB yet, but this will be helpful. thanks!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kelly McCausey @kellymccausey Shows Solo Smarts

Kelly McCausey is used to functioning as the small business equivalent of a one woman show. Her Website SoloSmarts.com … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop