How to Use Facebook Ads to Improve Your Video ViewsPosted by Liz_062 under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on June 17, 2018 4:11 pm
In this episode, Paul shares how Facebook’s suggested video feed increased watch time of his vlogs to 100%.
You’ll also discover Paul’s step-by-step process for setting up Facebook ads to maximize video views.
You’ll also discover Paul’s step-by-step process for setting up Facebook ads to maximize video views.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul
When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments