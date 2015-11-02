19
Vote
1 Comment

How To Update Your LinkedIn Profile For 2017

How To Update Your LinkedIn Profile For 2017 Avatar Posted by joannw2016 under Social Media
From http://www.forbes.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on January 23, 2017 9:08 am
The end of the year has arrived -- faster than ever!

You've changed over the past twelve months. You are a different person now than you were in January. This is the perfect time to update your LinkedIn profile.

Take a few minutes to log into LinkedIn and visit the Edit Profile page, read through your profile and see whether it still describes you.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by NatalieBajjali
1 hour 59 minutes ago

It's been a while since I've done that. Definitely needed the tips. Thanks for sharing.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Nick Stamoulis @NickStamoulis Has the Solution

Nick Stamoulis has the solution for getting your business noticed. With 12 years experience, Stamoulis is founder and … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop