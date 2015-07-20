How to Tune-up Your Social Media with Anchor AudioPosted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
From https://inspiretothrive.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on January 17, 2018 7:28 pm
With Anchor Audio via Anchor.fm, you’ll enjoy a fun, speedy, and exciting experience on the social media highway, straight down audio alley.
Anchor Audio
It’s not that surprising, with the speedy evolution of social media for brands, for an audio-based app option to surface. Even, flourish.
What is surprising, however, is how easy it is to get your voice, in the form of a radio station, out to the public.
Did I mention Anchor Audio is a FREE app?
Free. Easy. And, unique.
What a great start!
But, I’m going to give you a lot more of the pluses for testing audio content. The Anchor Audio App will be your next social media tool.
Anchor Audio
It’s not that surprising, with the speedy evolution of social media for brands, for an audio-based app option to surface. Even, flourish.
What is surprising, however, is how easy it is to get your voice, in the form of a radio station, out to the public.
Did I mention Anchor Audio is a FREE app?
Free. Easy. And, unique.
What a great start!
But, I’m going to give you a lot more of the pluses for testing audio content. The Anchor Audio App will be your next social media tool.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Devesh Sharma Finds Success as Blog Entrepreneur
He's just 18, but with a collection of blogs and Websites in a range of targeted niches, including BlogPreneurs and … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
11 hours ago