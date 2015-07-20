17
How to Tune-up Your Social Media with Anchor Audio

How to Tune-up Your Social Media with Anchor Audio Posted by Inspiretothrive under Social Media
With Anchor Audio via Anchor.fm, you’ll enjoy a fun, speedy, and exciting experience on the social media highway, straight down audio alley.

Anchor Audio

It’s not that surprising, with the speedy evolution of social media for brands, for an audio-based app option to surface. Even, flourish.

What is surprising, however, is how easy it is to get your voice, in the form of a radio station, out to the public.

Did I mention Anchor Audio is a FREE app?

Free. Easy. And, unique.

What a great start!

But, I’m going to give you a lot more of the pluses for testing audio content. The Anchor Audio App will be your next social media tool.








Comments


Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Lisa: Are you using Anchor? I got introduced to it through Ms. Ileane Smith, and I mentioned it during my talk on the future of podcasting (at a podcasting conference in Stockholm, Sweden, in November, 2017). I am re-downloaded it now from the iCloud on my iPhone, and I will take some time and figuring out how Anchor could fit in my podcasting and new media workflow.
