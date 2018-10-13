How to Split Test Facebook Link Preview Images for More Organic Traffic to Your WebsitePosted by LashonMcclure under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on October 13, 2018 10:44 am
Wondering how to split test Facebook link preview images without using Facebook ads? Looking for affordable tools to help?
In this article, you’ll learn how to use three tools to create, test, and optimize blog post images for better performance in the Facebook news feed.
In this article, you’ll learn how to use three tools to create, test, and optimize blog post images for better performance in the Facebook news feed.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Rachel Parker @resonancesocial Makes Social Sensational
You may have heard this story before. Dedicated, experienced corporate professional grows tired of the lack of … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 days ago