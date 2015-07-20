How to Select the Best Social Media Channels for Your BusinessPosted by HeatherStone under Social Media
From http://diymarketers.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on October 25, 2017 9:52 pm
You've no doubt heard about the importance of social media marketing to your business. But with so many options to choose from -- Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and more -- how do you choose the option that's right for you? Rachel Blakely shares more in this DIY Marketers post.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"
We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments