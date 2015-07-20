

Are there certain people you wish you could find on Twitter?



Do you want to get alerts on specific users or hashtags? What about looking for images or videos around a specific keyword?



Searching Twitter for specific users, people, media files or hashtags is easy – when you know how. It can also save you a bunch of time and ensures the time you do spend on Twitter is used wisely.



Here, we break down exactly how all of these individual search options work.

