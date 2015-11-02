19
Vote
1 Comment

How to Run Facebook Polls With Animated GIFs

How to Run Facebook Polls With Animated GIFs Avatar Posted by Liz_062 under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on December 3, 2017 3:57 pm
Want to increase your Facebook page engagement?

Have you tried a Facebook poll?

In this article, you’ll learn how to run a Facebook survey with animated GIFs and images.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

I have do add an emoticon for this poll technique! ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Cecil Wampler @CecilWampler Studies Workplace Psychology

You may have sometimes felt your boss, co-workers or employees needed a therapist. But did you know there is a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop