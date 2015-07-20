How to Repurpose Your Video Content Across Many PlatformsPosted by zolachupik under Social Media
From https://www.socialmediaexaminer.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on July 27, 2018 10:45 am
Is video a part of your marketing mix?
Looking for tools to help you get more mileage out of each video you create?
In this article, you’ll discover how to repurpose one video into content that can populate your blog, podcast, and multiple social channels.
Looking for tools to help you get more mileage out of each video you create?
In this article, you’ll discover how to repurpose one video into content that can populate your blog, podcast, and multiple social channels.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Diane Seltzer @SBMarketingTool Talks Marketing Impact
Diane Seltzer believes you don’t have to be a big business to make a big impact. With that philosophy in mind, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments