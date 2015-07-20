How to Recover From a Social Media DisasterPosted by rradice under Social Media
Whether it’s an ill-timed post, poorly thought out joke, or a badly planned marketing campaign, a social media crisis can strike anytime and anywhere. Do you know how you’ll recover when a social media disaster hits your business? In this episode of the Brand Authority Podcast, I tackle this topic.
