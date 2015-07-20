How To Record Your Instagram Live Video on MacPosted by Ileane under Social Media
Instagram live is truly "in the moment" and when you are done with the broadcast Instagram will not archive a recording for you. In this video I show you how to keep your Instagram live broadcasts and keep a recording of it on you Mac.
