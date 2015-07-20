17
Vote
2 Comment
Ileane Smith (my mom) spoke about live video at Social Media Marketing World 2017 #SMMW17 Right before we headed out for the conference in San Diego I got her in the studio to share some insights on her presentation and the importance of using live video. Check out this episode and find out why YouTube live is her favorite platform and tips for using Facebook live too.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Ileane
22 hours ago

Thanks for having me on your podcast Nicole. I hope your listeners enjoyed my debut because I'll be back!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ileane,

I will listen to Nicole's conversation with you! Best premises with your talk at Social Media Marketing World! We will have a followup conversation on my podcast show later on this year!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers: Capturing Success

Who would have guessed that two decades ago, BizSugar Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers' career dissatisfaction would … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop