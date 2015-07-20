How to Go Live on Twitter #GoLive Without PeriscopePosted by Ileane under Social Media
Twitter has moved the live streaming video option directly into the Twitter app on your mobile device. This means that when you go live on Twitter, the Periscope app doesn't open like it did over the past 6 months. This also gives you the opportunity to increase your reach to your Twitter followers and your Periscope followers at the same time.
