How to Go Live on Facebook with Ecamm Live

Posted by Ileane under Social Media
From https://www.youtube.com
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on May 24, 2017 5:28 am
Facebook live is a powerful way to deliver your content to your target audience. Cool 3rd party app like Ecamm Live will improve the quality of your Facebook live broadcasts in several ways. First let me say that this is a Mac only app but with it installed here is a short list of what you can do:
Share your screen during a Facebook Live
Display your logo or other branded content
Play a pre-recorded video
Watch the video to see what else you can do with ecamm live!





Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Ileane: Is it the same Evamm company that makes CallRecorder for Skype recordings?
Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

There's so many diff things available now to go live on FB. Would you think of writing a comparison article of all the ones available?
Written by HeatherStone
1 day 22 hours ago

Agreed, Ileane. I think an article comparing all the different platforms would be very helpful.
Written by HeatherStone
2 days ago

Ileane, this is a great overview. There are so many options today when it comes to apps you can use with Facebook Live. I'm wondering, what was your favorite feature on Ecamm Live that in your opinion really sets it apart from the pack?
