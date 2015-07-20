Facebook live is a powerful way to deliver your content to your target audience. Cool 3rd party app like Ecamm Live will improve the quality of your Facebook live broadcasts in several ways. First let me say that this is a Mac only app but with it installed here is a short list of what you can do:

Share your screen during a Facebook Live

Display your logo or other branded content

Play a pre-recorded video

Watch the video to see what else you can do with ecamm live!



