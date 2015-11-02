If there’s one feeling that compares to getting money then I’d say it’s getting influential Twitter follows. Not only on twitter but social media in general.



Sometimes you feel like a celebrity yourself seeing the big guys in the industry follow your stuff. I’ve even had times when I screen grabbed those special follows to show my friends.



So if you’re like me you probably love to get followed by some of the big guys in your industry. This does not only make you happy (or a bit proud) but also boosts your brand’s influence and can lead to partnerships that can grow your blog or business.

