21
Vote
1 Comment
Creating buyer personas has become a standard in many products based organizations and retail service businesses. Yet, many startups don't know much about how to create buyer personas for their business and how it is helpful to enhance the user base. Let’s know more about buyer personas.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 55 minutes ago

How to know that you have created the optimal buyer persona? Do you have a litmus test?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Reginald Chan @ReginaldChanNet Teaches Online Business Basics

Whether you plan to start a new online business or are launching a blog as part of your company's online outreach, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop