How to Create an Appealing Facebook Live Video Today
Facebook Live Video – You Can Create One
A few months ago I recall Lisa saying how she felt she knew me better through my live videos.
Makes sense, right?
Even if someone digs your writing style you still may appear to be words on a screen to many of your readers.
If you want to develop a deeper bond with your audience, broadcasting live videos on Facebook is a simple way to connect with your readers by humanizing your blog and brand.
There is no better way to prove that you are human than by broadcasting live videos persistently. Even if you intellectually know that bloggers are people you often need a clear, powerful reminder that strikes an emotional chord with your readers.
