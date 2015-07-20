If you’re ready to get serious about social media but aren’t sure about the best ways to use it for business, I have 9 tips to help you create a social media strategy that gets results – more followers, traffic, subscribers and sales. Enjoy!
How to Create a Bangin' Social Media Strategy for Your BlogPosted by moxigirl under Social Media
From http://conversionminded.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on May 17, 2017 5:27 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jonny Ross @jrconsultancy Helps Businesses Be Seen
Improved visibility seems to be a theme in Jonny Ross's evolving career. First, he ran businesses that helped others … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments