17
Vote
2 Comment
You may have received the email from Facebook yesterday or the other day. It was sent out to all Facebook business page owners letting you know that your Facebook Page Template would be changing by August 24th.

So, Facebook gives you a choice. You can change it now or wait until August 24th when they will change it for you. It kept me up last night as I had to know more. How this new feature will look and how to go about it. I didn’t want Facebook to decide for me. So, I got up early and began to learn what this update was all about.

Read more to see what I learned and follow the step by step guide for your Facebook Business Page Template.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: I think I will wait and see what is happening on August 24! ;) I have now subscribed to your newsletter, Thrive, so I could stay in the loop on what is going on in the Twittersphere, and other places in cyberspace! ;)
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

Hi Lyceum, I'm setting mine up now so they will look right for me business and my clients. I'll have to check out your Facebook page. Thanks for subscribing. I'll be sure to send you my Twitter cheat sheets too :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Roy Opata Olende @RoyBoss Targets Employee Engagement

Roy Opata Olende has some insight what will make your employees work more effectively. He didn't plan to become … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop