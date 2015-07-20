You may have received the email from Facebook yesterday or the other day. It was sent out to all Facebook business page owners letting you know that your Facebook Page Template would be changing by August 24th.



So, Facebook gives you a choice. You can change it now or wait until August 24th when they will change it for you. It kept me up last night as I had to know more. How this new feature will look and how to go about it. I didn’t want Facebook to decide for me. So, I got up early and began to learn what this update was all about.



Read more to see what I learned and follow the step by step guide for your Facebook Business Page Template.

