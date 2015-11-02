18
Generating positive results from your social media campaign might not be as easy as it may seem. It takes the right attitude and mindset to be able to gain traction in the ever-changing social media plane. So to help you out, here is an infographic from DMP which gives us some tips on how to be a better social marketer in 2017 and beyond.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 34 minutes ago

As a social media evangelist for 15+ years, I have learned the "law of patience"... ;)
