With 700 million monthly active users, Instagram has twice as many users as Twitter. One of the main reasons behind this phenomenal growth in users has been the launch of Instagram Stories which now has 200 million daily active users, surpassing Snapchat’s 161 million daily active users.



Despite being the second most popular social network in the world, one of the biggest challenges for marketers on Instagram has been driving traffic from the popular platform. Since Instagram doesn’t allow you to post links along with your photos, marketers are restricted to posting links in their bio. As you can imagine, this is an inconvenient step for users to undertake. So while marketers can get engagement on the platform itself, converting this engagement into web traffic is a huge problem.

