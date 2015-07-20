17
Vote
1 Comment
With 700 million monthly active users, Instagram has twice as many users as Twitter. One of the main reasons behind this phenomenal growth in users has been the launch of Instagram Stories which now has 200 million daily active users, surpassing Snapchat’s 161 million daily active users.

Despite being the second most popular social network in the world, one of the biggest challenges for marketers on Instagram has been driving traffic from the popular platform. Since Instagram doesn’t allow you to post links along with your photos, marketers are restricted to posting links in their bio. As you can imagine, this is an inconvenient step for users to undertake. So while marketers can get engagement on the platform itself, converting this engagement into web traffic is a huge problem.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 43 minutes ago

So, now I need to get 10,000 followers, in order to get clickable links in Instagram stories... ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Gary Hart @SalesDuJour Brings Passion for Sales

It could be argued that sales, in some form or other, is the most important function for any business. Because, without … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop